Player outfits have become part and parcel of the NBA culture these days. Especially with the onset of social media, there’s now a lot of pressure on the players to look good before games and during their post-game interviews. As it turns out, this could be the case for Los Angeles Lakers stud Jarred Vanderbilt, who just got blatantly called out for supposedly returning a $2,000 outfit that he had previously worn during a game.

Apparently, a store employee of an unnamed luxury brand alleged that Vanderbilt returned a full ensemble to their store after wearing it before and after LA’s Game 1 victory over the Golden State Warriors:

“Nice guy, but… Bought 2K worth of clothes Monday, this outfit specially. Wore it to tunnel and post game Tuesday then returned it yesterday. I wasn’t at the store and someone took the return, lord knows why… Obviously used clothing…” the caption on the photo read.

Lakers player Jarred Vanderbilt is being called out for returning his clothes after he took a picture with them on IG 😢 pic.twitter.com/EKVXRBLRxe — SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) May 5, 2023

Vanderbilt isn’t exactly being alleged of a crime here, but these are still some pretty nasty accusations, especially considering his stature. He isn’t pocketing tens of millions of dollars every year unlike some of his Lakers teammates, but he is set to earn $4.4 million this season, so he’s obviously no scrub. No one in the NBA is.

Vanderbilt hasn’t responded to these allegations, and I doubt if the Lakers forward will give this the time of day. Unfortunately for him, this incident could possibly besmirch his reputation — and quite possibly, his fashion sense as well.