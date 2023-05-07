A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

For the first time in the history of the league, all four California-based teams were able to book their place in the NBA Playoffs this season. Only two of them have survived, though, with the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors currently in the midst of an all-out war in the Western Conference Semifinals.

As it turns out, the Lakers are well aware of this fact. Now that this second-round series shifts to LA for Game 3, the Lakers took it as an opportunity to take a veiled shot at the other two California teams that have been eliminated from the postseason:

Lakers are giving shirts away at https://t.co/ICV9k1ATmf Arena that says "California 2023 State Championship" ahead of Game 3 vs. Warriors 👀 (via @LawMurrayTheNU) pic.twitter.com/LBs2lFkF47 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 6, 2023

The Lakers are calling this series the “California 2023 State Championship,” and they’ve made it official by giving out shirts for the fans that will be attending Game 3 against the Warriors on Saturday night. It obviously has no direct mention of the Clippers or the Kings, but you don’t need to be a rocket scientist to put two and two together here.

The Lakers are hoping to come away as the 2023 California champions. They will win this quasi-title if and when they eliminate the Warriors in their second-round series. LeBron James and Co. are in a great position to do the same after stealing away Game 1 in Golden State, but with the Dubs evening the series out in Game 2, the Lakers must win in Game 3 in order to maintain their advantage. Losing a game at home will definitely make this series much more interesting than the LA faithful would like.