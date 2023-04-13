A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

Jarred Vanderbilt put in another noteworthy performance for the Los Angeles Lakers in Tuesday’s hard-fought overtime win over the Minnesota Timberwolves. It was an opportunity for the 24-year-old to play against his former team following his mid-season trade to Hollywood, and unsurprisingly, Vanderbilt gave LA some quality minutes off the bench yet again.

Vanderbilt has been quite a revelation for the Lakers since his arrival during the NBA trade deadline as part of the D’Angelo Russell blockbuster deal. Vando is no star, but he’s been an integral part of LA’s second unit amid their recent surge.

It is worth noting that Jarred Vanderbilt currently has two more years remaining in his contract. Moreover, there is some uncertainty surrounding his future in LA given that the Lakers hold a player option on his deal for next season. At this point, though, it seems that the Lakers have already made their decision on the high-energy power forward:

“Vanderbilt has a $4.7 million team option for next season, one the Lakers plan on exercising. He’s hopeful he can put down roots in Los Angeles as part of what he deems a ‘high-caliber organization,'” NBA insider Jovan Buha of The Athletic wrote.

After seeing what he’s brought to the table thus far, pickup up the team option for Vanderbilt next season seems like a no-brainer for the Lakers. This young man has come a long way from his early days in the league where he was plagued with injury — something that Vando has kept as motivation ever since:

“It drives a chip on my shoulder,” he says. “I feel like I had some catching up to do, especially being in a position where I started at.”