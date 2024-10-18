Jarred Vanderbilt is set to be an essential contributor for JJ Redick and the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2024-25 season due to the team's deficiencies in perimeter defending and frontcourt depth.

While the Lakers haven't reported any new injuries since training camp began, the lingering injuries are still a concern. The 6-foot-8 forward was expected to be ready for the season opener against the Timberwolves on October 22. However, it appears that adjustments to that timeline may be necessary.

JJ Redick's update on Jarred Vanderbilt

Redick provided an update on the 25-year-old wing, and while it's generally positive—especially given Vanderbilt's misfortunes last season—it wasn't the news many had anticipated based on the encouraging reports that had been circulating.

“Jarred Vanderbilt continues to progress towards a return, according to JJ Redick, however he will continue to rehab for at least the next two weeks, which will cause him to miss the start of the regular season on Oct. 22,” said the Los Angeles Lakers head coach via a post on X (formerly Twitter) by ESPN’s Dave McMenamin.

Although Vanderbilt's offensive skills need enhancement, his energy, effort, and defensive versatility are crucial for the Lakers. They will count on him to defend against the top perimeter threats from rival teams. However, he has been unable to take part in practice or preseason games while recovering from surgeries on both feet.

While there haven't been many updates on Vanderbilt's rehabilitation progress, a lack of news is usually considered positive when it comes to injuries.

Vanderbilt's impact on the Los Angeles Lakers defense

The Lakers signed Jarred Vanderbilt to a four-year, $48 million contract in 2023 for a straightforward reason: Los Angeles urgently needed a lockdown defender. Despite his limited time with the team, Vanderbilt demonstrated his ability to fulfill that crucial role effectively.

Following a season marred by injuries that dampened enthusiasm in 2023-24, Vanderbilt aims to shake off those setbacks quickly and make a significant impact in 2024-25.

Vanderbilt played only 29 games for the Lakers in 2023-24, but his presence was significant whenever he stepped onto the court. During his time on the floor, Los Angeles allowed just 109.4 points per 100 possessions, marking the team's best defensive rating among any player who logged at least 500 minutes.

In contrast, the Lakers allowed 115.1 points per 100 possessions when Vanderbilt was off the court, highlighting a remarkable 5.7-point shift that underscores his importance to the team.

It's important to highlight that Los Angeles ranked in the 84th percentile in Net Rating when Vanderbilt played alongside Anthony Davis. This statistic likely won't surprise fans who witnessed how effectively that duo disrupted opposing offenses during the latter part of the 2022-23 season.

The Lakers roster finally getting healthy

Conversely, Los Angeles finished at the bottom of the NBA for both offensive rebounds and second-chance points in the 2023-24 season. In contrast, Vanderbilt has career averages of 2.0 offensive rebounds per game and 3.6 per 36 minutes.

That kind of output could transform a significant weakness into a potential strength as Redick and the Lakers aim to focus more on generating second-chance opportunities.

If Vanderbilt can maintain his health in the 2024-25 season, he will likely have a lot of chances to showcase his defensive abilities in the NBA.

While it's likely that Vanderbilt may require additional time to fully recover, Redick's belief that two weeks from the season's start is a realistic target date is certainly promising. Los Angeles' bench faced significant injury challenges in 2023-24, and Vanderbilt is among the most crucial reserves on the team.

Having sidestepped setbacks and reached a stage where a target date has been established, Vanderbilt's path to redemption for the upcoming season is beginning to take form.