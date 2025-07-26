With Denver Broncos star Bo Nix having a lot of pressure heading into the 2025 season, the second-year signal-caller speaks about what he wants to see from himself in the most important games of the year. While there is no doubt that the Broncos want to be in Super Bowl contention this upcoming season, Nix's mindset could be the first piece to the puzzle.

Speaking Saturday after a training camp practice session, Nix would touch on the topic of how he takes care of his arm, responding that he wants to “peak in the playoffs,” according to Zac Stevens.

“I’m not peaking yet. I want to peak in the playoffs,” Nix said.

Nix would have an impressive rookie season with a lot of highlights as he threw for 3,775 yards to go along with 29 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. If there is one quarterback fans want Nix to play like, it would be Drew Brees, someone whom the 25-year-old got to meet in the offseason and spoke about the experience.

“Yeah, it was fun,” Nix said. “Anytime you can spend some time with a guy like that with that experience, um, just that mind and the knowledge of the game, and just his routine, what he was able to do. More than anything is just sitting down talking to him.”

Broncos' Sean Payton on Bo Nix's work ethic

As the Broncos look to address their flaws in training camp, Nix is no exception, as the team and fanbase expect the Oregon product to improve in his second season in the NFL. However, his work ethic shouldn't be questioned, as the one person who has noticed it is head coach Sean Payton, who worked with Brees on the New Orleans Saints, according to ESPN.

“(Nix) is someone who works his tail off and wants to improve. He's gone and visited Brees for four or five days,” said Payton. “There's a lot he wants to absorb in a fast period of time, and that's a great thing for a young player like that.”

“It was reaching out, coordinating some time to dive into the offense,” Payton continued about Nix meeting Brees. “That's what you're looking for, wanting to know more about the offense. It was (Nix) doing more research at the position.”

At any rate, Denver looks to improve as they finished 10-7 last season, which put them third in the AFC West as they open the season on Sunday, Sept. 7, against the Tennessee Titans.