The title for top sack leader in the Atlantic Coast Conference is up for grabs in 2025. Donovan Ezeiruaku of Boston College is off to the Dallas Cowboys after piling 16.5 sacks in 2024. The ACC comes with plenty of contenders for the throne the Eagles star bequeaths.

Some contenders reloaded in the pass rushing department. Mario Cristobal hit the college football transfer portal hard for Miami. His front line features past Conference USA star David Blay Jr. Bill Belichick is another who revamped his roster via the portal. Including nabbing Joseph Mupoyi from College Football Playoff team Penn State.

Both spark new excitement for their new fan bases. But these five talents comprise the ACC's best pass rushers.

5. James Williams, Florida State

Could Florida State have its next Jared Verse here?

Williams arrives as a prized portal addition. And the Seminoles watched the Los Angeles Rams star dominate the moment he arrived in Tallahassee.

He brings seven career sacks over from Nebraska. But Williams is a more imposing figure at 6-foot-6, 262-pounds. He's here to reignite a struggling defense.

4. Peter Woods, Clemson

Woods is the first interior pass rusher to crack the list.

He stresses out offensive linemen right away off his first snap explosion. Watch Clemson closely in the trenches and you'll see Woods moving first. The 6-foot-3, 315-pounder then pummels OLs with violent hands before disrupting the run or pass.

The ACC champs even move Woods to outside edge to create mismatches. He plays for a loaded trench unit, but is the tone setter.

3. Rueben Bain Jr., Miami

Bain brings a combined 11 sacks the last two seasons back to the 305.

He brings similar speed-to-power traits like Woods. Except Bain is slightly faster with a reported 4.72 time in the 40-yard dash.

The 6-foot-3, 275-pounder's motor stays hot through four quarters. Miami trusted him on stunts thanks to his quickness. He'll rise higher on 2026 draft boards by correcting his tackling technique, as he often relies on lunging to make his stops. But he leads a refocused defense under new coordinator Corey Hetherman. Bain lastly is called a fit for the Detroit Lions for the next rookie class.

2. Kyle Louis, Pittsburgh

Louis is in line to take the ACC's top sack leader mantle. He finished with seven sacks and returns for '25.

The 6-foot, 225-pounder receives the benefit of an experienced front line coming back. He'll roam free and wreck more passing games by rushing.

The junior is eligible to return to Pitt next season too.

1. T.J. Parker, Clemson

Parker takes the title of top ACC pass rusher for this coming season. He's the lone returning conference defender who hit double-digit sacks last season.

Parker compiled 11 in bringing the edge heat next to Woods. He even delivered four sacks against Pitt. But also took down NFL QB prospects LaNorris Sellers (South Carolina) and Kevin Jennings (SMU).

Woods opens so many doors on the line off his penetration. But Parker comes in taking the soul away from the offense. Parker is hailed as a top 10 NFL talent for 2026 — with the Tennessee Titans labeled as a future fit. He forms a wicked tandem with Woods but is Clemson's best sack artist.