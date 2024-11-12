LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles Lakers began the 2024-25 season with a depleted frontcourt due to both Christian Wood and Jarred Vanderbilt sidelined due to injury. Neither one has made their season debut yet. But what their absence has done is create opportunity for Lakers backup center Jaxson Hayes. Hayes has been an impact player so far under new Lakers head coach JJ Redick, thriving in his natural role.

Back during media day, Hayes expressed desire to improve on his decision making with the ball in his hands, making reads off the short roll. But with the season underway, his role has been more of an off-ball one, making cuts, crashing the offensive glass and getting behind the defense.

It’s a role that Hayes is very comfortable with and that he attributes to simply being quicker than his opponents.

“I’m just trying to find openings in the defense, force overs on my screens and just get behind the defense on my rolls,” Hayes told media following the Lakers’ recent win against the Toronto Raptors. “And then I just try to look at spots where I could just sprint down the floor because I know my athleticism and my speed just keep of help me compared to most of the other bigs. . .So I know I got to beat them how I can which is my speed.”

During the Lakers’ 123-103 win against the Raptors on Sunday, Hayes came into the game and helped change momentum with his flurry of energy. He finished with 12 points, six rebounds and one blocked shot in 21 minutes. With Anthony Davis leaving the game due to an apparent eye injury, Hayes stepped up admirably in his absence.

“Currently right now it’s just me and him as our two fives,” Hayes said. “So as soon as I saw him down, I knew I had to start getting ready and prepare for that.”

Jaxson Hayes impact during Lakers’ win streak

It wasn’t just Sunday’s win against the Raptors that Hayes had a big impact. During the team’s win on Friday against the Philadelphia 76ers, his defensive energy was key. He blocked four shots in addition to finishing with eight points in 16 minutes.

Following practice the day after the Sixers win, Lakers coach JJ Redick spoke about how important Hayes was and how his role has shaped up this season.

“Watching the tape, he played great. It was his best game that he’s had all year, defensively, in terms of technique, game plan, communication, intent. I was across the board, just an A-plus,” Redick said. “He’s another guy that we’re asking to have a very specific role that doesn’t involve getting plays called for you. We’ve tried to coach him up on his screening, in terms of forcing overs, he’s gotten a lot better there. We’re seeing a lot of growth from Jaxson, really excited about it.”

Hayes has appeared in all ten games for the Lakers so far this season at a little over 17 minutes per game. He’s averaging 6.3 points and 4.6 rebounds with splits of 70.6 percent shooting from the field and 78.9 percent shooting from the three-point line.

It’s not yet clear when either Wood or Vanderbilt are expected to return to the lineup, nor how that will affect Hayes’ minutes and role. But in any case, he’s doing his job and helping the Lakers get wins.