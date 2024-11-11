The Los Angeles Lakers are in action on Sunday night against the visiting Toronto Raptors, and are hoping to improve their record to 6-4 through their first ten games.

However, they've lost a key player in their rotation due to injury. Anthony Davis suffered an inadvertent eye injury after being accidentally struck by Toronto’s Jakob Poeltl while attempting to block a dunk attempt. He collapsed to the floor in pain, holding both of his hands on his face.

https://x.com/ClutchPoints/status/1855828205305020634

Davis went to the locker room and has not returned. And according to multiple reports, Davis has been ruled out for the remainder of the game.

At the time of his injury, he had scored 22 points while grabbing four rebounds on 8-10 shooting from the field along with three assists, a steal and a block.

Anthony Davis has played MVP-level basketball for the Lakers in 2024-25

Davis has led the NBA in the early goings of this season, averaging 32.4 points, 11.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.4 steals and a pair of blocked shots per game and showcasing that he can still be one of the top players amongst his peers.

However, he's been hampered by a nagging foot injury and his status for Sunday's game wasn't certain. However, he said that despite the discomfort, it's something that he'll have to get through, via Sports Illustrated.

The Lakers return to action on Wednesday when they bring in the Memphis Grizzlies to Crypto.com Arena. Whether or not Davis will be able to play remains unclear.