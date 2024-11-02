The Los Angeles Lakers are in the midst of a five-game road trip and have dropped their last two games after starting the season 3-0. But as of publication, they were on pace to snap their two-game losing streak as they held a double digit lead in the second half against the Toronto Raptors. The Lakers did get some potentially worrisome news on the injury front though as it pertains to Jarred Vanderbilt.

Jarred Vanderbilt has not played for the Lakers this season while recovering from injury to both his feet. Currently, he is experiencing some discomfort in his feet during his recovery, but it isn’t expected to be a setback, as per Dave McMenamin of ESPN. Another update on his rehab will come within the next week or two.

Vanderbilt missed most of last season due his injuries. He was cleared to play for Game 5 of the Lakers’ first round playoff series against the Denver Nuggets but did not make an appearance. He underwent surgery on both his feet during the offseason and was sidelined for all of training camp and the preseason.

Vanderbilt is a versatile forward on the defensive end capable of guarding multiple positions with his length and his mobility. It’s been his offense though that has needed to be more consistent.

Jarred Vanderbilt’s injury timeline with Lakers

Vanderbilt joined the Lakers during the 2022-23 season amid the NBA Trade Deadline. He was traded to the Lakers in a deal with the Utah Jazz and Minnesota Timberwolves that also involved D’Angelo Russell and Malik Beasley coming to the Lakers.

The Lakers had already traded for Rui Hachimura early that season and amid the new additions, the team made a surprising run to the Western Conference Finals where they were swept by the Nuggets.

Vanderbilt agreed to a contract extension with the Lakers ahead of the 2023-24 season, but he ended up unable to begin the season due to a heel injury. He made his first appearance that season on Dec. 2, but suffered the initial foot injury just a couple of months later.

During his initial checkup for his right foot, it was discovered that he had a bone spur in his left foot. He was limited to only 29 games last season. Across that stretch, he averaged 5.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.2 steals with splits of 51.8 percent shooting from the field, 29.6 percent shooting from the three-point line and 66.7 percent shooting from the free-throw line.