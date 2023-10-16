Newly signed Los Angeles Lakers center Jaxson Hayes is making waves during the 2023 NBA preseason. On Sunday, the Lakers took on the new-look Milwaukee Bucks, and Hayes put together a series of epic highlights, generating poster dunks over Bucks center Robin Lopez twice within the span of a minute.

Jaxson Hayes dunking on Robin Lopez TWICE in the 3rd quarter 😬 pic.twitter.com/vVEauSb7wd — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 16, 2023

The epic dunks are sure to create motion on social media, where Lakers players already have a leg up in producing viral highlights due to the marquee nature of the Purple and Gold.

Jaxson Hayes signed with the Lakers this offseason after spending the first four years of his NBA career with the New Orleans Pelicans following his college basketball career at Texas. At 7'0″, Hayes boasts a unique combination of size and athleticism, as clearly demonstrated in the highlights against poor Robin Lopez. A limited offensive skillset as well as some questions on defense have limited the impact that Hayes has been able to make at the professional level so far; however, the Lakers will certainly be happy to have him coming off of their bench in 2023-24.

Hayes is among several solid additions that the Lakers made during free agency this year, including Gabe Vincent, Taurean Prince, Cam Reddish, Christian Wood, and others. While Hayes does not figure to necessarily be a key part of the Los Angeles rotation, he's still a solid young piece coming off of the bench that can step in and provide high energy minutes on what is generally an older roster.

The Lakers will tip things off for real on October 24 against the Denver Nuggets.