The Los Angeles Lakers have enjoyed a solid offseason so far, signing a plethora of players in free agency including Gabe Vincent, Taurean Prince, and big man Jaxson Hayes. On Thursday, the team introduced both Vincent and Hayes and the latter had a special message for Lakers Nation:

"Go Purple and Gold!" Jaxson Hayes has arrived in LA 💜💛 (via @Lakers) pic.twitter.com/HggFybETot — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) July 6, 2023

Hayes fills an immediate need for Los Angeles, who parted ways with Mo Bamba. The former New Orleans Pelicans center will slot in as Anthony Davis' backup at the five and should see his fair share of minutes, especially considering how injury-prone AD has been in recent years.

Last season for NOLA, Hayes didn't play a whole lot, averaging 5.0 points and 2.8 rebounds in a mere 13 minutes per night. While he's yet to live up to the hype of a former first-round pick, Hayes is a respectable rim protector and a lob threat.

Will he be relied on to put up gaudy numbers? No. Jaxson Hayes is simply going to need to buy into his role on the Lakers. His physicality and athleticism around the cup are something LA could certainly use. Darvin Ham's squad may still look to sign another big in free agency, but even with just AD and Hayes, they should be fine.

After a run to the Western Conference Finals a couple of months ago, there's no shortage of positivity surrounding this franchise right now with an improved roster and other key players back, including Austin Reaves and D'Angelo Russell. Plus, Vincent is going to be a huge piece to the Lakers' backcourt after making a name for himself down in South Beach. But if LeBron James does decide to retire, it changes everything.