Despite all the struggles the Los Angeles Lakers have been through since she took over the helm, there’s one thing that team owner Jeanie Buss did not considered. The Lakers governor learned from her own father, the late, great Dr. Jerry Buss, that tanking was never the way to go. Jeanie definitely took this to heart.

In a recent interview on SiriusXM NBA Radio, Jeanie Buss shared her brutally honest thoughts on the idea of tanking. While there are more than a few teams in the league that has taken this route, Jeanie explains why she believes the Lakers are above it:

“Some people may debate the idea of tanking for several years. My dad never did that in 32 years,” she said. “It’s just not the way he would’ve seen the Lakers brand, to be at the bottom of the standings, year after year. He always felt that the fans invested their time and their money in your team, and you have to perform for them. If you don’t, then they’re gonna move on and find something else to spend their time and money on. They deserve to have a quality product. ”

Fair point from Jeanie here. While other teams might be comfortable with losing games in order to improve their draft chances for the following year, it is clear that Buss just doesn’t agree with this notion. She would rather leave the tanking to these other teams. For Jeanie and the Lakers, it’s all about winning — regardless of how difficult this might be at times.

“Nobody can promise a championship every year, but again, unless you’re in the playoffs, you’re not gonna have a chance to win,” she continued. “So, I’d like to have the team be in a position to compete for championships year in and year out.”

LeBron James is still a dominant force in the NBA at age 37. However, there’s no denying that his time in the league is winding down. The Lakers will have a major dilemma in their hands if and when The King retires (or leaves for another team), but you can be sure that they will do everything they can to ensure that the squad will still be in a position to compete for a title with or without LeBron. Tanking just isn’t in their DNA.