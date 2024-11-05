There were nothing but good vibes surrounding the Los Angeles Lakers after they started off the 2024-25 season 3-0, with quality wins over the Minnesota Timberwolves, Phoenix Suns, and Sacramento Kings. However, the past four games have not gone as smoothly for the Purple and Gold. They have gone just 1-3 over that stretch, with their most recent loss coming at the hands of the Detroit Pistons in a 115-103 defeat on Monday night.

Now, the game wasn't as one-sided as the double-digit margin of defeat would indicate. The Lakers were competitive until the end, although the Pistons managed to string together some buckets late in the game to pull away. And following the game, head coach JJ Redick called out his team's defense after they started off on the backfoot courtesy of a lackluster first quarter.

“If there's one thing: we need to start the game with a little more pride defensively … this (Pistons team) is much different from last year,” Redick said, per Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet.

There was a bit of lethargy that plagued the Lakers, especially in the first quarter where they fell behind by 11 points after the period. Their dribble containment was subpar, allowing the Pistons to create plenty of easy buckets, which then set the tone for the rest of the night.

The morale in the Lakers locker room is understandably down following this rough stretch, as it seems as though not much has changed for the Purple and Gold even though it looked like this season would be different following Redick's hiring.

“We’re all disappointed. We’re all disappointed,” Redick added, per Jovan Buha of The Athletic.

If there's a silver lining in this 1-3 stretch for the Lakers, it's that they should have a better sense of how good this roster actually is and act accordingly. They could now explore the trade market for a potential deal that could shore up the team's weaknesses.

Lakers get beaten down by the Pistons on the glass

If there's anything this Lakers team should have an advantage over their opponents on most nights, it's on the size department. They have a versatile frontcourt in Anthony Davis, LeBron James, and Rui Hachimura, and they should impose their physicality to create advantages on both ends of the court. But on Monday night, the young Pistons flex their muscle, particularly on the glass.

The Pistons outrebounded the Lakers by 18, and they hauled in 10 more offensive boards than the Purple and Gold did (17-7). Jalen Duren and Cade Cunningham finished with double-digit rebounds, while Isaiah Stewart was also active on the boards, hauling in nine of his own.

Perhaps the Lakers have do have to acquire another center to reinforce their frontcourt defense alongside Anthony Davis. This Pistons game explains their trade interest in Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler, who has been a double-double and blocks machine to start the 2024-25 season.

Davis is being stretched thin at the moment in anchoring the Lakers' defense, and having Kessler around to help him should help fix a lot of the team's defensive issues.