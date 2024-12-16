The Los Angeles Lakers could ill-afford an injury to another one of their star players, especially when LeBron James only just made his return to the lineup after an eight-day absence from the team as he dealt with some wear and tear. But on Sunday, during the Lakers' 116-110 win over the Memphis Grizzlies, they encountered an injury scare when Anthony Davis had to head towards the locker room after appearing to extend his shoulder while fighting for a loose ball against Jaren Jackson Jr.

Davis sustained the painful looking injury with 5:46 to go in the third quarter, but the good news is that he returned to the bench shortly after and even checked back into the game with 9:19 remaining in the fourth without having to head back to the bench for the remainder of the contest. And after the game, Lakers head coach JJ Redick eased more injury concerns surrounding Davis, calling it “just a stinger”, as per Dave McMenamin of ESPN.

Considering Davis' penchant to pick up mini injuries on various body parts throughout his career, there was certainly some major concern that the Lakers star was going to miss some time especially when taking into account the way he reacted to the play. He was wincing in pain during the dead ball situation, even crumpling down to the hardwood while clutching on to his left shoulder. He stayed on the ground for a good while, causing Lakers fans to hold their collective breath.

But it was certainly promising that Davis went 4-4 from the field and 4-5 from the foul line when he returned to action for the Lakers in the fourth, helping them ward off a comeback attempt from the Grizzlies.

Anthony Davis is rounding back to form for the Lakers

The start of December was as trying as it can get for the Lakers. And Anthony Davis, in particular, began to look like a shell of his former self. In two games to start the month, Davis had a stretch in which he put up just 20 points on 7-28 shooting from the field — inarguably the worst two-game span of his career.

But for the Lakers to snap out of their funk, Davis (and LeBron James) had to round back into form. And the extra rest brought forth by the NBA Cup schedule seems to be doing the 31-year-old star wonders as well. He tallied 40 points and 16 rebounds on 68 percent shooting on Sunday, and he has now scored 30 or more in three of his past four contests.