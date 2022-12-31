By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar sent a birthday message to LeBron James after his 47-point outburst on Friday.

“Happy birthday, LeBron. 38 is the new 38,388,” Kareem wrote on Twitter.

Abdul-Jabbar is of course referencing his all-time scoring record of 38,387 points. Meanwhile, LeBron James is second all-time in total points with a mark of 3,7860 following his 47-point effort on Friday. And it seems as if Abdul-Jabbar is hinting that LeBron could pass him at some point.

James, who turned 38 on Friday, led the Lakers to a 130-121 victory over the Atlanta Hawks. LeBron commented on his special night after the game.

“I’ve been scoring 30 and it hasn’t worked, so… Imma try 40,” LeBron hilariously said.

James added that he predicted he would score 40 points prior to the game.

“I called it [scoring 40] before the game so I had to make it happen. After starting 1-for-5 I didn’t know it was going to happen,” he said.

Jayson Tatum dropped a truth bomb on LeBron James’ scoring record chase during his epic performance.

“Sitting here watching the Lakers play…. Sometime later this season Bron gone be able to say he’s scored more points than anyone to ever play this game… lol that’s wild,” Tatum wrote on Twitter.

It will be interesting to see if LeBron James ends up passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s scoring record. He has certainly done a tremendous job of silencing his doubters at age 38 with efforts such as this.

Abdul-Jabbar will continue to keep close tabs on LeBron as James approaches the all-time scoring record.