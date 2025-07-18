A surprise altered Lexie Hull's plans for this weekend. After receiving an unexpected promotion to the main stage by being selected to replace Caitlin Clark in the 2025 WNBA 3-Point Contest, the Indiana Fever guard officially got called up after Clark withdrew from the event due to a groin injury. Although briefly delayed, all is well, and Indiana is still represented in the competition.

Hull's addition ensures that the Fever remain part of one of the most highly anticipated events of All-Star Weekend, even with Clark unfortunately sidelined. Hull steadily established herself as a consistent contributor to Indiana's rotation. She averages 5.8 points per game, her 38.5% three-point shooting percentage earned her a well-deserved spot in the contest.

Even though the call was sudden and unexpected, Hull feels confident and calm about competing, even though she hasn't practiced much. She highlighted the continued support from the head coach, Stephanie White, who encouraged Hull to have fun and be relaxed throughout the experience. Clark officially withdrew from the contest earlier this week after aggravating a prior and lingering groin injury, creating an opening in the 3-Point Contest just days before the highly anticipated event.

The WNBA has quickly made Hull Clark's replacement while ensuring the Fever will still be represented in one of the featured events of All-Star Weekend. This year's field will be filled with some of the best shooters in the league, including Sabrina Ionescu, Kelsey Plum, and Allisha Gray.

The Indiana Fever remains front and center throughout the WNBA season, and Hull's chance to compete in the contest continues to give Indiana the spotlight during All-Star Weekend. Hull's confidence and rightful participation are a testament to the depth of the Fever roster and the emergence of players who have consistently put themselves into those positions. The WNBA officially announced Hull's selection, adding to another layer of the roller coaster ride Indiana has been on throughout this season.

