With the All-Star break in the rear view mirror, the Tampa Bay Rays are set to return to action in the regular season in a three-game series against the Baltimore Orioles. But the club is receiving a big boost, as a former All-Star is returning from injury just in time to begin the second half of the season.

Reports indicate that second baseman Brandon Lowe is returning from injury after being on the 10-day IL, according to insider Ryan Bass. In a corresponding move, the Rays optioned Curtis Mead to Triple-A Durham.

“The Rays have reinstated Brandon Lowe (left oblique tightness) from the 10-day IL and optioned INF Curtis Mead to Triple-A Durham.”

Brandon Lowe, who is 31 years old, was placed on the 10-day IL several days before the All-Star break. It was a short stint for the two-time All-Star, as he's back in the lineup to help the Rays make a strong push in the second half of the season. Tampa Bay is in fourth place in the AL East. However, the division is in an incredibly close race, as the team is only 5.5 games behind the first-placed Toronto Blue Jays.

Having Brandon Lowe return from injury is huge for the Rays. He's been solid throughout the season and plays like one of the most efficient second basemen in the league right now. Through 316 at-bats so far this season, Lowe owns a .272 batting average and .324 OBP while recording 86 hits, 19 home runs, and 50 RBIs.

Lowe will bat second in the lineup on Friday against the Orioles. As a left-handed hitter, the Rays star has a fair chance against right-handed pitcher Charlie Morton, who owns a 5.18 ERA so far this season. With Tampa Bay six games ahead of Baltimore, expectations are that the team should win this series and inch closer to the top of the rankings of the AL East.