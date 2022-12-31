By Gerard Angelo Samillano · 2 min read

How does LeBron James keep doing it? On his 38th birthday, the Los Angeles Lakers star put together a beautiful display of basketball brilliance. He nearly had a triple double, scoring 47 (!!!) points, grabbing 10 rebounds, and dishing nine assists to lead his team to victory. When asked by a reporter after the game what inspired him to get this record, LeBron James simply deadpanned:

“I’ve been scoring 30 and it hasn’t worked, so… Imma try 40.”

LeBron James’ age-defying performance for the Lakers was exactly what the team needed last night… and will continue to need in the next few weeks. His 47-point near-triple double was barely enough to hold off the Atlanta Hawks. James did not look like an age-38 professional basketball player, displaying athleticism and skills that other athletes his age aren’t capable of anymore.

This is obviously an incredible performance for LeBron James. However, one has to worry that the Lakers star might break down towards the end of the season. Having god-like games like this seems like the only way LA is able to win games without Anthony Davis. In their quest to make it to the playoffs, they might need to run LeBron dry.

For now, though, we need to celebrate LeBron James’ incredible birthday performance. This is a level of greatness we’ve never seen in the league in a long time… if at all. We’ll if the Lakers can find a way to give ample support to LeBron as they try to claw their way back into the playoff picture.