Few NBA stars have been more injury prone over the past few years than Los Angeles Lakers big man Anthony Davis. Since joining the Lakers in the 2019-20 campaign, Davis has played 60-plus games in a regular season just once and has missed over half of a season twice. While Davis' two-way talent is undeniable, he's been unable to stay on the court consistently as a Laker.

Former NBA player Kendrick Perkins recently hopped on the ESPN show, Get Up, and he dropped a hot take on Anthony Davis' future with the Lakers franchise, per a tweet from ClutchPoints' official Twitter account:

“We haven't seen a healthy Anthony Davis in, what, 3 or 4 years? You have to start asking yourself if you're the [Lakers] front office … Can you trust AD and hand him the keys to the car?”

Anthony Davis, 30, has played 11 years in the NBA, including four as a member of the storied Los Angeles Lakers franchise. He averaged 25.9 points, 12.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.1 steals, 2.0 blocks, 2.2 turnovers, and 2.6 personal fouls per game across 56 appearances this season (54 starts).

The former Kentucky star shot the ball with great efficiency from the field in the 2022-23 campaign — Davis' 56.3% field-goal percentage was the highest of his pro career by a wide margin.

Here's to hoping that Anthony Davis will be able to avoid the injury bug with the Lakers next season. After all, when he's healthy, Anthony Davis is not only one of the best big men but also one of the best players in the entire NBA.