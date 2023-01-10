By Christian Alamodin · 2 min read

The loss of Kobe Bryant continues to sting years after his tragic death, and stories about the late Los Angeles Lakers legend will never get old. One popular story involves the time he and Jimmy Fallon went on a beer run during a 1996 party.

Kobe fans who happened to watch his guest appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon will remember the moment the two talked about their unexpected connection.

They recalled that the moment they first met was during the 1996-97 season when Kobe Bryant was still a rookie for the Lakers. Fallon was starting out on the standup scene, and both of them found each other at a house party. The party ran out of alcohol, and the two of them were asked to make a beer run.

The location they went to was Pink Dot, one of the more popular businesses LA natives go to when they want to get food and drinks immediately. They didn’t know that Pink Dot only did deliveries and almost got shooed away from the establishment. That was when Bryant took out his ID and said, “I’m a Laker.” The store immediately allowed the two of them to buy their beers in the store.

It was a memorable moment that allowed a good relationship to blossom between the two. They met each other several times after that, and they shared laughs whenever they talked about that night. Fallon also remembered, amid fighting back tears during his tribute on his show, their talk about their daughters.

Los Angeles may never fully recover from the loss of one of their biggest stars, but it’s stories like these that will help them heal. Kobe’s impact on the City of Angels will never be replicated by anyone, and that alone makes his time with the city all the more special.