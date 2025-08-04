Despite being one of the least talked about teams in the NFL, there is finally some hope in the Tennessee Titans organization after the front office selected Cam Ward with the No. 1 pick overall in the 2025 NFL Draft. While he prepares for his rookie year, Ward has done nothing but impress his teammates, coaching staff, and fans alike.

On Monday, the 23-year-old quarterback shared another quote that has turned the heads of Titans fans once again. While talking with media members, Ward shared his daily routine, and his chill vibes are completely winning the fanbase over. Cam Ward claims that he keeps his phone on do not disturb and really only talks with his parents and his dog, according to Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports.

“Phone on [do not disturb], wake up, watch film,” said Cam Ward about his daily routine. “I talk to five people a day, besides my teammates. I talk to [my] parents and then [my] dog. That's really it. I just be chillin'. Go home, I don't really do to much. Eat and go to sleep. I think the biggest thing was just whether you're in college or the NFL, you just gotta have a routine. I've had a routine for a couple of years now, and it's been helping me since.”

#Titans QB Cam Ward’s daily routine is simple and focused: He keeps his phone on Do Not Disturb, watches film, and only talks to: ⬛ His mom and dad

⬛ His teammates

⬛ His dog 📹 @BleacherReport pic.twitter.com/Sc90WvGhSI — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) August 4, 2025

Cam Ward's response certainly sparked reactions from Titans fans everywhere. His calm demeanor, supported by his strong work ethic and sticking to a routine, is something the fan base loves to hear from a quarterback. Especially a rookie with everything to prove.

“Probably the chillest #1 overall pick of all time,” said one fan.

One individual claimed, “Future MVP right there.”

“The dog is key for mental clarity,” explained another user.

Another fan stated, “Cam Ward's got the right priorities – keep it simple!

“Tennessee might have a winner,” admitted one fan.

This individual said, “Titans' fans. I think we got us one. Future league MVP and [Super Bowl] Champ right here.”

We should see our first glimpse of Cam Ward on August 9 when the Titans take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a preseason contest. The potential is there for Ward to become a franchise quarterback in Tennessee after finishing his final college season with 4,313 passing yards and 39 passing touchdowns (led the nation) while owning a 67.2% completion percentage.