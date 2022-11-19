Published November 19, 2022

By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

Dennis Schroder finally made his much-awaited debut for the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday in a 128-121 win over the Detroit Pistons. Before the game, the 29-year-old took to Instagram to share his excitement to take the court. Little did he know that Kyle Kuzma was going to use this as an opportunity to go full savage on him and the Lakers.

Kuz could not help but throw some shade at Schroder and his former team as he clowned them for what has been a disastrous start to the 2021-22 season (h/t NBA Retweet on Twitter):

Kyle Kuzma got no chill. 💀 pic.twitter.com/2QygTA0o8F — NBA Retweet (@RTNBA) November 19, 2022

The Washington Wizards star sarcastically cheered on Schroder to save the Lakers’ season. We all know how LeBron James and Co. have struggled mightily this year, and Kuz was more than happy to point this out on social media.

You have to note that these two were teammates with the Lakers in the past so this was just some friendly banter between the pair. Nevertheless, there’s still no denying that Kuz was still throwing shade on Schroder and LA.

The Lakers did carve out a win on Friday, though, which happened to be their second straight victory. Schroder didn’t exactly have an impactful debut for his team, however, logging just two points on 1-of-5 shooting and two assists in 16 minutes off the bench.

Schroder won’t be a star for the Lakers, but he’s expected to provide some quality minutes for LA’s crowded backcourt. His next opportunity to do so will be on Sunday against the San Antonio Spurs as the Lakers look to improve on their 4-10 record.