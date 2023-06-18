Kobe Bryant was Kyrie Irving's mentor, and there's no denying that the late Los Angeles Lakers icon had such a massive impact on the Dallas Mavericks star. Who could forget when Kyrie FaceTimed Kobe after the Cleveland Cavaliers' epic 2016 NBA Finals comeback?

Bryant was more than a mentor to Irving. Even Bryant himself said that Irving was the player he's closest to after his retirement in 2016.

And so when Irving was asked to describe Bryant as a player and as a man, the Mavs guard couldn't help but reflect about the Lakers great's journey and his relationship with him. Irving proceeded to share a rather passionate message about the Black Mamba as he shared how much he misses him.

“Kobe as the man was very inspirational, very loving and very compassionate,” Irving told Brandon ‘Scoop B' Robinson of Bally Sports in a recently uploaded video.

“Always had an open heart for those who wanted to follow his knowledge and wisdom that he always wanted to pass on what he learned. I was just more than grateful that I could have him for a mentor as far as many years that I did.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Kyrie Irving also mentioned Kobe Bryant's family, Vanessa and their daughters, as he heaped praise on how strong they are. He emphasized that he also needs to be as strong as them as they “carry his legacy forward.”

“That's really what it's about so, him as a spirit is … eternal. He's everywhere right now and Gigi's everywhere right now and all the people that transitioned that day helped us out. So, they're never far; so it's constant remembrance, but I'm very grateful that I got to spend time with him and learn from him as a man. As player, I can go on and on [laughs], so shout out to ‘Bean' Bryant… I love you more than life itself and miss you a lot.”

It's clear how important Kobe Bryant was to Kyrie Irving's growth not only as a player, but also as a man. Sure enough, Lakers fans will be happy to see him remember Kobe and continue the Black Mamba's legacy even years after this passing.

For what it's worth, it'll be interesting to see if Irving will be able to carry that legacy further with the Lakers. The Mavs free agent has been linked with the Purple and Gold this offseason, though it might be difficult for LA to make a move for him.