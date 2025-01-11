With the Los Angeles Lakers’ last two games being postponed amid the ongoing wildfires in California, there are obviously bigger things to worry about instead of basketball. But whenever the Lakers do end up taking the court again, they’ll be another step closer to having Jarred Vanderbilt return from injury.

During an emotional practice availability during which Lakers coach JJ Redick addressed the outpouring of support in response to his family losing their home in the fires, he also provided an encouraging update on Jarred Vanderbilt’s injury status, as per Lakers reporter Lauren Jones.

“He was able to get, two of the last three days, some live action with our South Bay team, which I think is really good for him,” Redick said. “We want to give him more exposure to live play against professionals before we set sort of a target date. But it is imminent that he’ll be back with us within hopefully the next few weeks. . .no setbacks, lots of progress. . .he’s close.”

It certainly is encouraging for Lakers’ fans, but the only thing that will ultimately quell any concerns is once he steps foot on the court again.

Jarred Vanderbilt and Lakers’ trade strategy

In the weeks leading up to the Feb. 6 NBA trade deadline, the Lakers have been linked to various centers in hopes of upgrading their frontcourt. But a lot of what they ultimately decide to do hinges on Vanderbilt’s return and what he looks like in the lineup, as per ClutchPoints Lakers’ insider Anthony Irwin.

Redick has preferred small-ball, heavy-switching lineups, sort of due to necessity because of the injuries to the Lakers’ frontcourt, but also as part of his style of play. An effective Vanderbilt as a defensive-minded center could alter the Lakers’ plans for an additional center.

While the latest Vanderbilt update is encouraging, it’s still important to keep in mind that he has not played in about one year. He was limited last season due to multiple injuries, and did not play at all after Feb. 1. This offseason, Vanderbilt underwent two different surgeries and has yet to make his 2024-25 season debut.

The Lakers initially acquired Vanderbilt in a three-team trade with the Minnesota Timberwolves and Utah Jazz ahead of the 2023 NBA trade deadline. His addition was a big part of the team’s turnaround that year that included a run to the Western Conference Finals.

Across the past two seasons with the Lakers, Vanderbilt has averaged 6.1 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.2 steals with splits of 52.4 percent shooting from the field and 72.6 percent shooting from the free-throw line.