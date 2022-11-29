Published November 29, 2022

By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

A Los Angeles Lakers fan won more than just the $75,000 cash prize after he banked the half-court shot during a break in Monday’s game against the Indiana Pacers.

The fan, identified as Jaime Murry, banked the shot from long distance with ease and got the prize in the process. It wasn’t the best moment for him, though, but rather the fact that he got to celebrate the big win alongside the Lakers.

Murry actually had a moment with Anthony Davis, who was clearly happy for the fan as he hugged and congratulated him. The rest of the Lakers bench also came to celebrate, with Dennis Schroder, Thomas Bryant, Matt Ryan dapping up the fan.

A Lakers fan named Jaime Murry is going home $75,000 richer after drilling this @MGMRewards half-court shot! 💰 The Lakers bench was HYPED 🙌 (via @michaelcorvoNBA) pic.twitter.com/8i1dpMlWIM — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) November 29, 2022

It’s definitely quite the heartwarming moment. And to be fair, the shot is worth celebrating. After all, it has been two years since someone made the half-court shot and took home the big shot jackpot in LA. The last time it happened was back in January 2020.

The atmosphere in LA is certainly getting better and better in recent weeks, thanks to LeBron James and co. finally being able to win some games. LA is now playing with more purpose and closing out games better than they did during their 0-5 start to the season.

Hopefully that epic half-court shot from the Purple and Gold fan will motivate them as they also try to fix their shooting woes. They have improved on that end, but hey, it’ll be nice if they can also bank half-court shots when it matters.