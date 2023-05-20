A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

Mo Bamba has missed the last eight games for the Los Angeles Lakers due to a lingering left ankle injury. He won’t be available on Saturday in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals against the Denver Nuggets, but Lakers fans can take comfort in the fact that the 25-year-old is now extremely close to returning to action.

ESPN’s NBA guru Adrian Wojnarowski reports that Bamba could be back in action as soon as Game 4 on Monday:

“Lakers C Mo Bamba (left ankle) is expected to be cleared for a return as soon as Game 4 or 5 of these Western Conference Finals, sources tell ESPN. Bamba, who’ll have missed nine straight games including tonight, could offer an option for some limited minutes on Nikola Jokic,” Woj wrote in his tweet.

Mo Bamba isn’t exactly a star, but as Woj said, he could be a factor for the Lakers in terms of trying to hold down Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic. LA has struggled to contain the former back-to-back MVP in the first two games of this series, and this has certainly been a factor in LeBron James and Co. being down 0-2.

Bamba, who has played in just nine games for the Lakers since his NBA trade deadline move, isn’t expected to get heavy minutes even when he’s cleared for action, but he will give coach Darvin Ham another option on the Nikola Jokic front. Given how dominant the Nuggets cornerstone star has been thus far, there’s no denying that LA could use all the help they can get against this man.