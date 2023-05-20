A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

There were more than a handful of contentious calls during the Denver Nuggets‘ Game 2 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night. One of them happened to be a flagrant foul call on D’Angelo Russell for hitting Jamal Murray on the head during a fastbreak play. Initially, it looked like a good solid foul that prevented the Nuggets star from scoring an and-1 lay-up but upon further review, the referees deemed Russell’s actions to be unnecessary and worthy of a Flagrant Foul Penalty 1.

Before anything else, here’s the foul in question:

D'Angelo Russell was hit with a flagrant 1 foul for this foul on Jamal Murray. Good or bad flagrant call? 🤔pic.twitter.com/uFcScNCYno — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 19, 2023

Even the broadcast team could not agree with the referees’ decision to call this a flagrant amid the supposed wind-up from the Lakers star’s end prior to the foul.

Golden State Warriors veteran Draymond Green, who himself immediately called out the foul call during the game, has now doubled down on his disagreement with the game officials’ decision against Russell and the Lakers. So much so, that the former Defensive Player of the Year is now calling for the NBA to take a long and hard look at the current rules that are in place:

“The D’Angelo Russell flagrant foul, I thought, was extremely soft,” Green said on a recent episode of his podcast. “… We blame it on players. Like, if that’s a flagrant foul, is that what we’re selling? … Let’s revisit these flagrant rules because I just can’t agree that that’s a flagrant foul. … C’mon, it’s the playoffs. it’s supposed to be hard, it’s supposed to be tough.”

"The D'Angelo Russell flagrant foul [on Jamal Murray] was extremely soft… We blame it on players. Like, if that's a flagrant foul, is that what we're selling? … Let's revisit these rules." Agree with Draymond Green? 🤔 (via @TheVolumeSports)pic.twitter.com/aEIjgEMERw — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 20, 2023

This flagrant foul call was one of the most talked about incidents from Game 2. It will now be very interesting to see if all the backlash is going to influence the referees in Game 3 as the Lakers look to keep their season alive at the Crypto.com Arena on Saturday night.