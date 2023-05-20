Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

While the Denver Nuggets’ injury report heading to Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals is clean, the Los Angeles Lakers couldn’t say the same. LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Mo Bamba are all on the Purple and Gold’s injury update due to various reasons.

Similar to how it has been in the past two games of the series, James and Davis are both listed as probable. Meanwhile, Bamba remains out as he continues to nurse a left ankle soreness.

While both LeBron and AD landed on the injury report once again, Lakers fans don’t have to worry about them. As mentioned, they have been listed as probable since Game 1 of the series as LA manages their workload and persistent injuries. Fortunately, their respective health issues haven’t really forced them to sit out so far.

James is dealing with a right foot soreness, while Davis is nursing a right foot stress injury. The biggest concern for LA is only Bamba, who has yet to feature in the series with the Nuggets.

Of course we can’t blame the LA faithful if this update concerns them. After all, it only goes to show that both LeBron James and Anthony Davis are not yet fully at 100 percent. With the Lakers down 2-0 against the Nuggets, that is something that fans surely won’t be pleased to hear.

The Lakers head home for Game 3 where they will look to cut the Nuggets’ lead instead of falling into a 3-0 hole. Here’s hoping that LA would be able to make it more competitive come Saturday despite their injury woes.