Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Los Angeles Lakers stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis landed on the injury report for Game 1 of the West Finals against the Denver Nuggets. Fortunately, it doesn’t look like the team and the fans have anything to worry about.

James and Davis have been listed as probable for the conference finals opener, which means there’s a really good chance that they play instead of sitting out. James is said to be dealing with a right foot soreness, while Davis has a right foot stress injury. Both issues don’t seem to be serious enough to force the two superstars to be sidelined.

Besides, it’s no longer new for the Lakers to list James and Davis on the injury report. That has been the case throughout the 2022-23 season, especially as the Purple and Gold try to manage the workload of the two superstars. LeBron is already 38, while AD has been injury prone for the most part of his career.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

While there have been instances when LeBron ended up sitting out after being listed as probable, there’s no reason to believe this is one of those rare occurrences. Furthermore, are we really expecting James to sit out the West Finals? It’s more likely the superstar forward would play through the pain (if there’s any) rather than missing out on such important showdown.

The Lakers have a legitimate chance of competing for the title this 2023 NBA Playoffs. While the Nuggets will be difficult opponents, LeBron James, Anthony Davis and co. are brimming with confidence right now after taking down two juggernauts on their way to the West finale.