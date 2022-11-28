Published November 28, 2022

By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

The Los Angeles Lakers have played a better brand of basketball as of late following their forgettable start to the 2022-2023 season. However, LA is still well under .500 and not looked at as a serious contender. But don’t tell the Lakers that, as a report stated that leaders in Los Angeles’ locker room believe they are just a few trades away from building a legitimate contender, per ESPN.

“There is belief shared by leaders in the Lakers’ locker room, sources said, that the team is only a couple of players away from turning this group into a legitimate contender. But acquiring the right players could take multiple trades,” ESPN’s Dave McMenamin wrote in a recent article.

The Lakers have been linked to no shortage of differing trade scenarios over the past year. Russell Westbrook has been a popular name in mock deals, but a recent report suggested that LA may opt to keep Westbrook amid his recent stretch of impressive play.

Whether Westbrook is available or not, the Lakers are expected by many to swing a deal or two ahead of the NBA trade deadline. But Rob Pelinka is taking his time.

The Lakers will have an opportunity to compete if both LeBron James and Anthony Davis perform well and stay healthy. But health is the key, as both have labored in that department as of late.

Los Angeles will wait and see where they stand in a month or two. If they are in position to make a run at the playoffs, we could see Pelinka and the Lakers display aggression on the trade market.