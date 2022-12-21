By Colin Gallant · 2 min read

Los Angeles Lakers controlling owner and president Jeanie Buss is tying the knot with actor Jay Mohr, adding another ring to her collection. The couple have been dating since 2017, and got engaged earlier this month, according to TMZ.

The two frequently attended Lakers games together before the relationship was made official by Buss in a Twitter post in Sept. 2021.

Happiness. Love. Joy.

That’s what you have given me on my birthday and every day in between. This picture, taken at our friend’s wedding in June, tells the story, our story.

I guess really can have it all.

I love you @jaymohr37 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/UzkGZDZ2R8 — Jeanie Buss (@JeanieBuss) September 26, 2021

Jeanie Buss took over as team president and as the Lakers representative on the NBA Board of Governors in 2013. In 2020, she became the first female controlling owner to guide her team to an NBA championship. She is a six-time NBA champion; five as a member of the Lakers front office (2000-2002, 2009, 2010) and one as controlling owner.

The 61-year-old USC product was engaged to former NBA coach and New York Knicks President Phil Jackson for four years, after dating him since late 1999. The two announced their split in Dec. 2016.

‘The love of my life is the Los Angeles Lakers. I love Phil & will always. It’s not fair to him or Lakers to not have my undivided attention,” Buss said at the time, per Daily Mail.

Mohr was married to actress Nikki Cox for 10 years before he filed for divorce in 2016. The New Jersey native hosted his own podcast, Jay Mohr Sports, a midday sports radio talk show on Fox Sports Radio. He left the venture in 2016 to pursue acting ventures. The 52-year-old was nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award as the inaugural host and executive producer of Last Comic Standing.

Buss and Mohr have not yet announced a date for the wedding.