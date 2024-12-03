Kobe Bryant is about as close to Michael Jordan in terms of play style, skill set, and mentality. No one saw that comparison more closely than former Los Angeles Lakers forward Lamar Odom. He explained on the Legends Lounge podcast one game in particular where Bryant uttered something he'll never forget.

“We were on the back of the bus, we were in Milwaukee,” Odom said. “We are on the back of the bus and I heard this motherf****r mumble to himself, me, and D-Fish (Derek Fisher) sitting right there. I heard him mumble to himself, ‘I’m better than Mike.’ But he’s like talking to himself. That’s how driven and focused he was because we all know that to be better than Michael Jordan you’ve got to be….”

His co-host finished Odom's statement by saying “on your game at all times.” Bryant was a savant on the basketball court. From his preparation, mentality, and overall desire to win, Bryant was dubbed as the next Jordan. He came very close to Jordan in terms of championships, winning five, compared to Jordan's six.

Lamar Odom's reflection of Kobe Bryant's words fueled Lakers' second title

When Bryant mentioned that remark, the Lakers won in overtime on a Bryant buzzer-beater from 16 feet out. He had played 50 minutes that night scoring 39 points and only one of those baskets was a three-pointer. While he was feeling himself after his near 40-piece, it was a foreshadowing of later in the season.

The Lakers were in the process of winning their second consecutive title. After beating the Orlando Magic in 2009, they were on schedule to be back in the Finals once again. The year after, they had a rematch against the Boston Celtics. While the Lakers lost the first matchup, they redeemed themselves and won in seven games.

Although it was the only time Bryant was in the Finals ever again, five championships are legendary status. Not to mention, he secured two Finals MVPs that bolstered his status as a legend. Even with all of the accolades, it's his demeanor and approach that will be remembered. Players like Kyrie Irving have shared glimpses of Bryant's love for players and the game. Also, stories like Odom's highlight Bryant's greatness as a competitor and someone who wanted to see the game grow.

Bryant's influence has been seen all throughout the league. Players like LeBron James and D'Angelo Russell have admired his work ethic, tenacity, and competitive spirit. However, Odom's story showcases another instance of how great the former Lakers star guard strived to be.