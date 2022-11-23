Published November 23, 2022

By Jesse Cinquini · 2 min read

After an abysmal 2-10 start to the season for the Los Angeles Lakers, the team has righted the ship a bit. The Lakers won three games in a row before losing to the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday, and Anthony Davis put together some monster performances throughout this stretch. The team has looked like a competitive, competent group for the first time in a while.

Because of this, the Lakers are reportedly going to wait it out a bit longer with their current roster before considering any trades. According to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, Los Angeles’ goal is to wait until December 15th. McMenamin said the following on a recent episode of the Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective podcast:

“What they feel is realistic is playing .500 ball until December 15 when deals start to potentially open around the league because that’s when contracts that were signed this past summer can be traded. And then maybe you can finally make this mythical draft-pick trade that’s been talked about for months and months and months sometime in late December to mid-January and have that be an additional thrust to the type of basketball you’ve already been doing, you’ve already established.”

At 5-11, the Lakers currently own the second-worst record in the Western Conference, are 3.5 games back of the 10th seed (play-in round), and four games back of the eighth seed.

However, the purple and gold have some winnable games coming up on the calendar. Their next two games are against the San Antonio Spurs, followed by a home outing versus the Indiana Pacers. Two or three wins for the Lakers over their next three games would be another step in the right direction toward turning this season around.