By Jesse Cinquini · 2 min read

For better or worse, LaVar Ball has never been afraid to speak his mind. Recently, he sat down for an interview with Complex to talk about the NBA careers of his sons, LaMelo and Lonzo. With LaMelo’s team, the Charlotte Hornets, currently sitting near the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings, Complex asked LaVar if he wants his son to leave Charlotte for the Los Angeles Lakers eventually.

Unfortunately for Lakers fans, Ball was quick to deny that he has any interest in another one of his sons joining the storied franchise:

“Common sense would tell you, hell no. You did something to my boy Lonzo, and you think I’m going to come back with the others? I gotta be stone-cold crazy”

LaMelo Ball, 21, is in his third year in the NBA, all with the Hornets. He’s averaging 23.1 points, 3.4 rebounds, 7.4 assists, 0.7 steals, and 0.3 blocks across seven appearances this season. Ankle injuries have kept Ball on the sidelines for much of the 2022-23 campaign, but when healthy, he has shot the three-ball incredibly well for Charlotte. Ball is converting a career-best 40.3% of his threes on 11.1 long-range attempts per contest.

Lakers fans shouldn’t expect the team to acquire Ball anytime soon. Even if Ball and the Hornets can’t come to terms on an extension before he hits restricted free agency in the summer of 2024, they will almost certainly match any offer he receives elsewhere. Already an All-Star caliber talent at 21 years old, Ball has established himself as the face of the Hornets franchise.