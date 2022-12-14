By Jerry Donatien · 2 min read

The Charlotte Hornets have struggled to string wins together as of late. Their roster has been ravaged by injuries to key guys. LaMelo Ball has not been available the majority of the season, Gordon Hayward is in the same boat, and Cody Martin has played under five minutes. As a result, the Hornets have the second-worst record in the eastern conference at 7-20. It is hard to find any positive takeaways. If there is one, it would have to be Terry Rozier being one of the few bright spots on the team.

He dealt with a nagging ankle injury at the beginning of the season, but he bounced back in a big way. Rozier is currently averaging career-highs across the board with 22 points, 5.7 assists, 4.8 rebounds, and 37 minutes per game. His usage rate went from 23 percent in the 2021-22, to 28 percent in the 2022-23 season. With no Ball or Hayward, head coach Steve Clifford has not had a choice but to let it be the Rozier show. Without him, some of these tight losses to teams like the Los Angeles Clippers and the Brooklyn Nets could have both been blowouts.

Rozier is in the prime of his career at 28 years old. So it is only right that he is playing some of the best basketball of his career at this point. Of course, you just wish it was resulting in more wins. While those have been hard to come by, he did achieve an impressive feat during the losing streak. He became the 141st player to break the 1000 threes mark. He is only shooting 33 percent from deep after attempting eight of them a game.

We don't call him Scary T3rry for nothing 😈 Here's to 1k career threes and more!@T_Rozzay3 | #LetsFlypic.twitter.com/mbj2w89SpP — Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) December 13, 2022

The Hornets need Terry Rozier to go into every game guns blazing to have a chance. He is their lifeline out there on offense. Well right next to Kelly Oubre, who is having a stellar individual season himself. He’s averaging a career-high 20.8 points per game and has been vital for the Hornets’ offense too.

With LaMelo Ball expected to return Wednesday, it’s crucial Rozier keeps playing at a high level beside his All-Star teammate. Hopefully, the two, and Oubre, can help the Hornets get back on track.