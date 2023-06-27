There's no denying that the Los Angeles Lakers' combination of LeBron James and Anthony Davis still remains to be one of the top duos in the NBA today. The emergence of Austin Reaves this past season has led some to believe that LA now has a Big 3 in their hands, with the undrafted rookie potentially completing a fearsome trio for the Lakers. Well, it turns out that Fox Sports host Chris Broussard is not one of those folks.

In a recent episode of First Things First, Nick Wright presented his Top 5 list of trios in the league. Naturally, the Denver Nuggets Big 3 of Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, and Aaron Gordon sat atop Wright's list. This did not draw any contention given how the Denver Nuggets are fresh off an NBA championship.

Chris Broussard, however, took exception to Wright's decision to include the Lakers' trio of LeBron, AD, and Reaves on his list. Broussard made it abundantly clear that he is far from ready to accept the notion of LA having a Big 3:

“Does that qualify as a Big 3?” Broussard asked. “I don't think it qualifies. A trio. Can we just call it a trio?”

To be fair, Wright himself wasn't entirely sold on the notion of a Lakers Big 3. It was at this point that Broussard decided to double down on his criticism of Reaves:

“Austin Reaves is not a part of anyone's Big 3” he continued. “… I know he thinks he's ‘him,' but he's not a part of the Big 3.”

.@getnickwright's Top 5 Trios (if Dame is traded to Miami):

1. Nuggets: Jokić, Murray, Gordon

2. Heat: Jimmy, Dame, Bam

3. Bucks: Giannis, Jrue, Middleton

4. Lakers: LeBron, AD, Reaves

5. Suns: Booker, KD, Beal Agree? pic.twitter.com/1WxkkFIWeR — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) June 26, 2023

That's savage. Then again, Broussard didn't exactly say that he doesn't like Austin Reaves or that he's not impressed with that this young man brings to the table for the Lakers. However, Broussard remains adamant that there is absolutely no Big 3 in LA right now.