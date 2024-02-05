If Bronny James declares for the 2024 NBA Draft, you'll know the fix is in.

In the beginning of 2024, LeBron James is a member of the Los Angeles Lakers, and his son, Bronny James, is on the USC basketball team. By the end of 2024, that could all change if Chandler Parsons is right with his NBA draft theory.

For years, there’s been a thought that LeBron James has timed his contracts in order to become a free agent the year his son Bronny James hits the NBA Draft. Well, after a year on the USC basketball team, Bronny will become draft-eligible this offseason. And Parson says whoever drafts him in June will get his legendary father, too.

“The minute you see Bronny James declare for the draft, they know who's taking him, and you know where LeBron James is going,” Parsons said to NBA insider Shams Sharania on Run It Back.

(via @RunItBackFDTV)pic.twitter.com/CJj8hTZdoN — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 5, 2024

But Bronny is a 6-foot-4 freshman who has played in just 14 games after suffering cardiac arrest in the offseason and is only averaging 20.1 minutes, 5.9 points, 2.6 assists, and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 27.5% from deep on a 9-13 last-place Pac-12 team!

Why would you possibly think he would declare for the NBA draft after his college performance?

Well, Parsons has an answer for that, too.

“There’s no way this dude, with the season that he’s having right now, is just going to declare for the draft and leave it up to luck. If he does that, he’s got a guaranteed deal, and that’s where LeBron James is going,” Parsons said. “This dude is smart … he is business savvy, he is all about his next move.”

For now, this is nothing more than a theory from Chandler Parsons. That said, it seems like a pretty sound one with all the rumors that LeBron James wants to play next to Bronny James that have percolated for a long time now.

So, at the end of the college basketball season, we’ll know if Parsons is right or not, and if he is, we’ll move onto LeBron-Bronny Watch 2024 to see if the father-son package deal lands on the Lakers or elsewhere in the NBA.