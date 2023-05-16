A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

LeBron James took a lot of stick earlier this season when he came out with a controversial tweet about the current state of the NBA. Specifically, the Los Angeles Lakers superstar made a bold claim about his own son, Bronny James, being better than some of the players he’s been watching in the league. LeBron wasn’t too cordial about his criticism either.

Before anything else, here’s James’ tweet from March:

Man Bronny definitely better than some of these cats I've been watching on league pass today. Shit lightweight hilarious 🤣🤣🤣🤣 — LeBron James (@KingJames) March 7, 2023

A couple of months later and this particular tweet became the topic of conversation between DeMar DeRozan and Paul George in a recent episode of the latter’s podcast. When asked to share his thoughts on LeBron’s bold take, DeRozan couldn’t help but agree with James’ earlier statement:

“We do got a lot of sorry motherf**kers in the league,” DeRozan said.

Paul George was also in agreement as he responded to DeRozan’s hilarious reaction with a two-word quip: “no cap.”

DeRozan then expounded on why he believes LeBron James was right in calling out some players in the league. Apparently, the Chicago Bulls star also has some pretty strong feelings about this issue:

“Being in the league so long, you realize how many motherf**kers don’t love the game of basketball, who take it for granted, who feel so entitled, who just want everything that come with it but don’t want to put the work in. It’s so frustrating,” DeRozan continued. “We played in an era where you had to earn everything So you got so many guys coming in thinking they should be playing because their homeboy told them they’re nice. It’s like, ‘Bro, you’re not good.’ I definitely got Bron’s standpoint of that, because you’d be surprised.”

That’s savage. At the same time, though, given that it’s coming from a guy like DeMar DeRozan who has been around the block for quite a bit now, it’s hard not to take his word for it. He’s obviously on the same boat with LeBron, and apparently, so is Paul George:

“Is it 450 of us (in the NBA)?” George added. “It’s a good 75 to a hundred (players) — stinks. Stinks. Good dudes, though, that’s why they on the team.”

Whatever the case might be, Bronny will have his opportunity to live up to his dad’s strong take. LeBron’s eldest son is going to be playing college ball with USC this season before he moves up to the NBA next year. If you ask LeBron, though, it is clear that he believes his son is ready to compete at the highest level.