After seeing the Los Angeles Lakers' free agency additions, it sure looks like LeBron James couldn't wait for the new season to start.

The Lakers have been pretty active at the start of free agency. While they did lose some key players like Dennis Schroder and Lonnie Walker IV, they were able to add some much-needed help around James and Anthony Davis. After signing Gabe Vincent, Taurean Prince and Cam Reddish when free agency opened last Friday, they proceeded to add Jaxson Hayes in Day 2.

Not only that, but they were also able to retain Rui Hachimura, Austin Reaves and D'Angelo Russell in the process.

James is obviously happy with how the Lakers' roster is shaping up, and he made that abundantly clear on Sunday. He took to Instagram to share a collage of his returning and new LA teammates and added a sandglass emoji along with it, as if indicating that that the countdown for the 2023-24 season has started and he's looking forward to it.

Some could also interpret it as a warning of sorts to the rest of the league, with James hinting that the Lakers are coming for the title in 2023-24.

LeBron James on his Instagram story today. He looks excited for next season 👀 pic.twitter.com/JlaAitcSNR — Kit Guinhawa (@BeatKit22) July 3, 2023

Regardless of what LeBron James wants to say with his post, one thing is obvious: he loves the Lakers' moves and has high hopes for the squad that he'll be a part of in the upcoming season.

The Lakers made it all the way to the Western Conference Finals in 2022-23, but they fell short against the much-deeper Denver Nuggets.

With how the Purple and Gold have improved, though, there's definitely a reason for James and LA fans to be optimistic about the future.