2020 was a rough year for almost everybody living on planet Earth, thanks to the uncontrollable spread of the COVID-19 pandemic that shut down life as we knew it. But even though the majority of the world's population went through dark times that they would very much want to forget, there were still a few moments that elicit some feelings of nostalgia for that point in time. One such moment is when LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers finished off the Miami Heat in the 2020 NBA Finals in the bubble, winning the franchise's 17th championship in the process.

It was October 11, 2020 when the Lakers claimed the bubble championship — three years ago to this day. Thus, the Lakers' official Twitter (X) account paid tribute to one of the most iconic photos of their title celebration — James smoking a cigar against a plain black background, which served to accentuate the aura the smoke clouds gave the image.

And LeBron James himself looked fondly at that time, quote tweeting the Lakers' post and reacting to what is, indeed, a picture that goes hard.

“WHAT A TIME!!!!! 👑💨,” James wrote.

What a time indeed that was for the Lakers, who managed to achieve the unthinkable even though the circumstances surrounding that NBA postseason were as difficult as it was going to get. Others felt homesick as they had to stay for months within a controlled space that was the bubble in Orlando, and it could not have been easy to focus on winning a championship with all the racial injustice and deaths that went on during the time.

In fact, LeBron James and the Lakers almost missed out on the opportunity to win the 2020 championship, as players came so close to cancelling the bubble in its entirety to show solidarity for Jacob Blake, a victim of racially charged prejudice.

Nevertheless, it was the Lakers who showed enough mental fortitude to withstand whatever challenges came up on their way to a title. And as painful as this may be to hear for fans who love to discredit this achievement, the Lakers' 2020 title is as valid as any other championship.