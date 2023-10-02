It is media day for the Los Angeles Lakers, and superstar LeBron James was asked about the possibility of retiring after the 2023-2024 season, which led to him giving a blunt response to the question.

“I don't know,” LeBron James said when asked if a part of him thinks this could be his last season. “I don't know. Nah I can't (expand on that) because I don't know. I'm happy right now, I'm excited. Looking forward to tomorrow and getting the training camp going. But I don't know what the end of this road look like or at the end of the season. I have no idea.”

James took some time to consider retirement this offseason after the Lakers were eliminated in the Western Conference Finals by being swept by the Denver Nuggets.

The Lakers made great strides throughout the season last year after making some trades to improve the depth of their team, but it was not enough to get over the hump and reach the NBA Finals. The team hopes to build on that this season.

The core is still the same, as James and Anthony Davis are the two superstar players who will do the heavy lifting for the Lakers. Players like Austin Reaves will help James and Anthony Davis.

It will be interesting to see how the Lakers stack up this season, and if they can earn a higher seed this year than they did last year. The hope, as always, is to bring home another championship.