Klutch Sports has become quite a meme among fans nowadays; if any player signs with that agency, helmed by rockstar agent Rich Paul, they're automatically linked to LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers as a result. However, Klutch is more than just a machinery for James and other superstar clients, such as Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green, to assert their influence over the NBA.

The Warriors forward, making his presence felt on 60 Minutes on CBS, explained what sets Paul apart from other super agents, essentially pointing out the differentiator that encouraged him to sign with the agency back in February 2019.

“So then you end up a young black man who's made more money than you can ever imagine. But you don't know how to live with it. You don't know what you do with it,” the Warriors forward said, via ClutchPoints Twitter. “Most agents treat athletes as if the athlete works for them, but there's a multi-billion dollar business going on around most athletes that they don't understand. But they don't have a Rich Paul to teach them, and that’s what’s special about it.”

"Most agents treat athletes as if the athlete works for them. But there's a multi-billion-dollar business going on around most athletes that they don't understand. But they don't have a Rich Paul to teach them." Draymond Green on the NBA's super agent.pic.twitter.com/xezcrhu7KR — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 9, 2023

Simply put, the personal touch with which Rich Paul helps his clients sort out their finances, especially for their long-term futures, is what sets him apart. This is what has turned Klutch Sports Group into such a successful company, a hit among NBA stars looking to secure a prosperous future.

Draymond Green can attest to the fact that Klutch Sports has been a huge help to his career. Green recently signed a four-year, $100 million deal with the Warriors this offseason, an impressive contract for the 33-year old to receive given his age, along with the fact that the Dubs have a clogged cap sheet.

In addition to Green and LeBron James, Rich Paul also represents the likes of Anthony Davis, Zach LaVine, Fred VanVleet, De'Aaron Fox, Darius Garland, Jerami Grant, Dejounte Murray, and Jordan Clarkson, players who've signed huge money deals within the past few years. Now they can rest easy knowing that they have Paul to help look after them for the foreseeable future.