LeBron James' injury status is something to keep an eye on for the Lakers...

Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham said LeBron James is being considered “day to day” with his ankle injury.

LeBron missed the Lakers' bout with the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday due to left ankle peroneal tendinopathy — which is essentially wear-and-tear soreness in the outer foot/ankle tendon, an ailment that typically impacts older athletes. The 39-year-old is typically listed as questionable or probable on the Lakers' injury report with that specific injury. James was surprisingly ruled out a full day in advance of the high-stakes, nationally televised showdown.

“Just trying to be proactive with his ankle,” Ham said when asked about the superstar's status. “Probably will be day to day.”

Ham was asked directly if the Lakers have long-term concerns about LeBron's ankle — and if he had to undergo further testing, such as an MRI.

“Nah,” replied the Lakers' head coach. “The issue is what it is, and we'll gauge it day by day.”

LeBron is coming off a two-game stretch in which he shot a relatively inefficient 17-for-39 from the field. He dropped 24 points and 11 rebounds in 31 stress-free minutes in the Lakers' breezy win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday.

In his 21st NBA season, LeBron is averaging 24.8 points, 7.2 rebounds and 7.4 assists on .520/.391/.740 shooting splits in 34.3 minutes per game. His 29.7 usage rate is the second-lowest mark of his career.

Tuesday was only his fifth missed game of the season — and third due to the lingering ankle issue. He missed Dec. 21 against the Minnesota Timberwolves (back to back) and a road matchup with the Utah Jazz on Jan. 13.

Rui Hachimura, whom LeBron nicknamed his “Understudy” over the summer, got the start against the Clippers, alongside Taurean Prince, Anthony Davis, Austin Reaves, and D'Angelo Russell.