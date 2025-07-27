The Tennessee Titans are entering a new era of their franchise this season with No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward as the starting quarterback. The Titans settled on the former Miami star as the top pick after he had an excellent season with the Hurricanes in 2024, finishing as a Heisman Trophy finalist.

Ward was expected to battle with Will Levis for the starting quarterback job in camp, but he essentially won the QB1 role by default when it was announced that Levis has a shoulder injury that is going to keep him out for the entire season. Now, Ward is already showing off some of his highlight-reel ability with the starters.

Cam Ward already flashing the arm talent and playmaking ability exhibited last year at UM in Titans camp. Haters will continue to have their doubts, though.pic.twitter.com/3LVocbDXC4 — David Furones (@DavidFurones_) July 27, 2025 Expand Tweet

The ability to make these kinds of plays was viewed as somewhat of a blessing and a curse for Ward throughout the pre-draft process. On one hand, the athleticism and the arm talent that he possesses was second-to-none in this draft class and allows him to unlock some of those off-schedule plays.

However, that also leads to some casual and even careless play at times from the top pick, who struggled with ball security at points during his college career at Incarnate Word, Washington State and Miami. However, that is also part of what made him such a tantalizing prospect.

Titans fans will feel good after seeing him pull off some magic using those improvisational traits during camp against the pros.

Of course, it's impossible to know whether Ward's freewheeling style of play will translate to the NFL level on the field until he gets his career underway in regular season games. He will have no time to ease his way into things, as Tennessee takes on the Denver Broncos on the road in Week 1 on Sept. 7.

The Broncos had one of the best defenses in football last season and are capable of forcing turnovers against even the best signal callers in the NFL, so Ward will have to be on top of his game right off the bat in order to have a good showing. Maybe some of the creativity that he showed in college and is continuing to flash in camp can help bail him out of some tough spots.