James and Davis played a combined 36 minutes in the contest, where the former didn't play the entire second half.

After Sunday night's NBA All-Star game where the final score was a whopping 211-186, the conversation about the lack of competitiveness and intensity of the tradition are once again amplified. This prompted Los Angeles Lakers stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis to talk about the game itself and what the solution might be to bring the contest back to being something worthwhile to play for.

James said a “deeper conversation” needs to happen about the ASG

It was James' 20th All-Star game appearance, the most out of anybody in the history of the NBA, but admitted that the “competitive nature” of the contest is absent. He would say that the bright side of the weekend was that nobody was hurt, but still acknowledged that it is a “deeper conversation” to be had in how to change up the All-Star game according to Tim Bontemps of ESPN.

“I think it's something we need to figure out,” James said. “Obviously from a player's perspective, it's fun to get up and down. But at the end of the day, our competitive nature don't like to have free-flowing scoring like that. But I think the good thing that came out of tonight was none of the players were injured, and everybody came out unscathed or how they were before the game started. So it's a deeper conversation.”

The all-time great didn't play in the second half of the game as he continues to deal with a minor injury to his left ankle where he received treatment before and now after the contest. James started the game and was the captain of the Western Conference representing the Lakers, but only played 14 minutes, scoring eight points, collecting four rebounds, and recording three assists.

Davis on wanting the ASG to be competitive, but injuries are still a worry

As for his teammate in Anthony Davis, he mentioned the dichotomy of the All-Star game from a couple different sides being the fans who want to see a competitive games, but the players don't want to get hurt during an exhibition. He mentioned there is some “mixed emotions” about it as the injury side could be costly for games that matter down the stretch.