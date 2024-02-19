LeBron James might not see a lot of action during the All-Star Game

The NBA All-Star Game is currently underway and right now, fans are enjoying the league's best put on a dazzling display of highlight plays. One big name in the mix of things is LeBron James, who is now seeing action in his 20th selection. James may be the West All-Stars Captain, but looking at his recent injury update, it would be best if spectators temper their expectations for rim-rattling dunks from his end.

Prior to the game, LeBron disclosed that he had been receiving treatment on his left ankle for the past few days, per Southern California News Group's Khobi Price. The 39-year-old said he'll be receiving more treatment the following day.

Considering how the All-Star game is rarely played at an intense level, Los Angeles Lakers fans won't have too much to worry about. Knowing James, he might even dish out a bunch of fancy assists to his younger, more energetic teammates.

Still, it might be best if The King puts a limit to his playing time in order to prepare for the rest of the season. As of late, the Lakers have won six out of their last seven games, gaining a bit of momentum entering the break. And if the team wants to continue bringing in the victories, a fully healthy LeBron James is key.

Additionally, the Lakers are shorthanded, with several key players recovering from injuries at the moment. This means that James, Anthony Davis and the others need as much rest as they can before the regular season resumes.

With all the young and upcoming stars willing to put on a show in Indianapolis, James can relax, knowing that the others can carry the spectacle while he takes a backseat.