LeBron James isn't lacking motivation.

It's been over two decades since Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James made his debut in the NBA. That he is still around and playing in the league is an utterly admirable achievement on its own. But James isn't just hanging around; he continues to play at a high level, a remarkable feat underscored further by the fact that he just appeared in his 20th NBA All-Star Game on Sunday in Indiana.

After the game, the four-time NBA MVP spoke about what is driving him to continue his NBA career even though there's nothing left for him to prove in the sport.

“I’m not pursuing anything, but my love for the game runs deep. So [I'm] just trying to give everything to the game until I have nothing left,” the Lakers star told reporters after the game.

“It's just about the pure joy of playing a game that I love,” James added.

James did not do much damage during the time he was on the floor in the All-Star Game. He finished with only eight points on 4-for-10 shooting from the field in the 14 minutes he spent running alongside players who were just toddlers when he entered the NBA in 2003.

With the festivities in Indiana over, it's back to the real business for LeBron James and the Lakers, who are ninth in the Western Conference standings at the All-Star break with a 30-26 record.

The Lakers resume their regular-season schedule on Thursday versus Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors on the road.