Action in the NBA resumes this Thursday with a lot of games scheduled, including the Los Angeles Lakers' date with the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. However, Los Angeles stars Anthony Davis and LeBron James are both carrying uncertain labels for that contest according to the team's latest status report on Wednesday.

On it, the Lakers have Davis listed as probable with left plantar fasciitis while James is deemed questionable due to left foot injury management (h/t Dave McMenamin of ESPN).

However, both players played in the Lakers' most recent outing, which was a 116-110 win over the Memphis Grizzlies at home last Sunday. Based on their performances in that contest, it looks like Davis and James can be expected to see action against the Kings, especially with a long rest between the win over Memphis and the Lakers' next assignment. Against the Grizzlies, Davis exploded for 40 points on 15-for-22 shooting from the floor. He also garnered 16 boards, two assists, two steals and a block in 33 minutes of action.

James, on the other hand, returned from a two-game absence because of the same left foot issue and immediately went down to work, finishing the contest with a near triple-double of 18 points on 7-for-17 shooting, eight rebounds and eight assists while also recording two blocks and a steal in 34 minutes of floor duty.

Lakers could be without Anthony Davis and LeBron James for Kings clash

In the event that Davis gets ultimately ruled out for the Kings game, the Lakers would be extra thin in the frontcourt, with Jaxson Hayes already ruled out with an ankle injury. The Lakers are also still missing Christian Wood. Christian Koloko should have a heavier workload than usual if Davis can't give it a go.

As for the four-time NBA Most Valuable Player, an absence from James would leave more on-court responsibilities for the likes of Austin Reaves, D'Angelo Russell, Rui Hachimura and Dalton Knecht.

On the season, Davis is averaging 27.8 points on a 53.4 field goal percentage, 11.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists through 25 games played. James is putting up 22.8 points on a 49.2 field goal percentage to go along with 9.1 assists and 8.0 rebounds across 24 outings.

The Lakers are also scheduled to face the Kings again on Saturday before returning home to host the Detroit Pistons on Monday.