The NBA season continues, and we have a tilt between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Sacramento Kings on Thursday. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Lakers-Kings prediction and pick.

The upcoming matchup on Thursday, December 19, 2024, between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Sacramento Kings promises to be a thrilling encounter. Both teams are vying for playoff positioning in the competitive Western Conference. The Kings (13-14) are coming off a recent one-point loss to the Denver Nuggets, while the Lakers (14-12) have struggled recently, winning only four of their last ten games. Key players include Anthony Davis for the Lakers, averaging 27.8 points per game, and De'Aaron Fox for the Kings, who is close behind with 26.2 points per game. Injuries could impact performance, particularly Kevin Huerter and Keegan Murray's uncertain statuses due to injuries.

Here are the Lakers-Jazz NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Lakers-Kings Odds

Los Angeles Lakers: +4.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +160

Sacramento Kings: -4.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -190

Over: 232.5 (-110)

Under: 232.5 (-110)

How To Watch Lakers vs. Kings

Time: 10:00 PM ET/7:00 PM PT

TV: Spectrum SportsNet, NBA League Pass

Why the Lakers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Los Angeles Lakers are poised to secure a victory against the Sacramento Kings on Thursday thanks to their star power and recent momentum. Despite a rocky stretch, the Lakers have shown resilience, particularly with Anthony Davis leading the charge. Averaging 27.8 points and 11.2 rebounds per game, Davis's presence in the paint is crucial for the Lakers' success. His recent performance against the Memphis Grizzlies, where he scored 40 points, demonstrates his ability to dominate when it matters most. Additionally, LeBron James's return from personal leave adds another layer of experience and skill to the lineup.

On the other hand, the Kings, while coming off a very closely contested loss in their last game, could potentially be without key players Kevin Huerter and Keegan Murray due to injuries. This absence could significantly weaken their depth and defensive capabilities against a Lakers team that thrives on exploiting mismatches. The Lakers also lead the all-time series against Sacramento and have previously edged them out in their last encounter. With both teams fighting for playoff positioning in a competitive Western Conference, expect the Lakers to leverage their star talent and experience to claim a much-needed victory on the road.

Why the Kings Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Sacramento Kings are set to defeat the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday thanks to their dynamic offensive capabilities and recent performances. The Kings have showcased their scoring prowess, averaging 116.7 points per game this season, ranking them among the top teams in the league. De'Aaron Fox has been a standout player, averaging 26.2 points and 6.1 assists, making him a constant threat on the court. Additionally, Domantas Sabonis provides a strong presence in the paint, contributing 13 rebounds per game. Their recent victory over the Utah Jazz, where they dominated with a score of 141-97, highlights their ability to perform under pressure and capitalize on offensive opportunities.

Moreover, the Kings are playing at home, where they typically have a significant advantage. The Lakers have struggled defensively, particularly against teams with fast-paced offenses like Sacramento's. With key injuries affecting the Lakers’ depth, including uncertainty surrounding Anthony Davis's availability, the Kings are well-positioned to exploit these weaknesses. The Kings’ recent close loss to the Denver Nuggets also showcased their resilience and ability to fight back from adversity. Expect Sacramento to leverage their home-court advantage and high-octane offense to secure a crucial win against their rivals.

Final Lakers-Kings Prediction & Pick

The Kings enter this matchup as 4.5-point favorites against the Lakers, but this game could be closer than the spread suggests. Sacramento's high-powered offense, averaging 116.7 points per game, will face a tough test against the Lakers' defensive prowess. De'Aaron Fox's stellar play, averaging 26.2 points per game, will be crucial for the Kings' success. However, the Lakers' star power cannot be overlooked. Anthony Davis, averaging 27.8 points and 11.2 rebounds, poses a significant threat to the Kings' interior defense. LeBron James' experience and leadership could also be a game-changer in crucial moments.

While the Kings have a slight edge playing at home in the Golden 1 Center, where they typically perform better, the Lakers have shown resilience on the road. The recent head-to-head record favors the Lakers, who won their last encounter 131-127. Given the Lakers' struggles in their last ten games, winning only four, and the Kings' recent form, including a three-game winning streak before their narrow loss to the Nuggets, Sacramento has a slight edge. However, the Lakers' star power and ability to perform in big games make them a dangerous underdog. Expect a close, high-scoring affair that could come down to the final possession as the Lakers keep the game close covering the spread on the road Thursday night.

Final Lakers-Kings Prediction & Pick: Los Angeles Lakers +4.5 (-110), Over 232.5 (-110)