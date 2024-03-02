Throngs of Los Angeles Lakers fans will be piling into the Crypto.com Arena in the hopes of witnessing LeBron James become the first NBA player to ever score 40,000 career points. The nine points needed to reach that immortal milestone are essentially guaranteed to come in a single game, likely by halftime. But will they come Saturday night against the Denver Nuggets?
James' nagging ankle issue adds some doubt to his availability for this Western Conference showdown. Anthony Davis joins him on the injury report. Their status is obviously crucial, with LA focused on starting this demanding homestand (six-straight games against teams with winning records) with a victory over Nikola Jokic and Denver.
With history in grasp and the playoff push underway, the NBA world is eager to know if LeBron James and Anthony Davis will be playing tonight versus the Nuggets.
Injury status for Lakers' LeBron James, Anthony Davis
James is listed as questionable (ankle) while Davis is probable (Achilles) for the contest, according to the NBA injury report. The mixed bag of updates appears to lean positive since the all-time scoring leader carried the same designation against the Washington Wizards on the second day of a back-to-back on Thursday and still played 39 minutes.
Being forced to go into overtime versus one of the worst teams in the league before facing the reigning champions is sub-optimal, particularly for a 39-year-old, but one would assume James fights through the discomfort for this marquee matchup. Surprising scratches cannot be ruled out, though, considering he missed the first contest after the All-Star Game.
Still, LeBron James has been available for much of this season, playing in 53 of 61 possible games. Furthermore, he is making the most out of his time on the court. The four-time MVP carried the Lakers to a huge comeback victory over the Los Angeles Clippers and boosted them past the Wizards the next night in OT. If he suits up, a leaguewide celebration might not be the only notable headline from this game.
Regardless of James' status, Anthony Davis' expected presence should give LA a decent chance versus a banged-up Nuggets squad. He is coming off a monster performance (40, 15 rebounds and three blocks) and has been a powerhouse throughout this season. Although the Lakers are in a difficult spot in the standings (33-28, 10th place), the 30-year-old's excellence and durability deserves more attention.
Saturday might not be when he gets it, though, assuming an active LeBron James battles Denver.